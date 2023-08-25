Major work is being completed on two historic Buchanan County buildings in hopes they serve as the homes for viable businesses for years to come.

Both date back to the late 1800s, are situated in downtowns and are the owners' largest-ever undertakings.

One is the former 1897 Café building at 111 Main St. E. in Fairbank, owned by the well-known Welsh family. The other, 114-116 and 118 First St. E. in Independence, is comprised of three attached storefronts and upper story apartments, and is owned by Terry and Pete Gaumer.

John Welsh and his wife, Stephanie, are leading the charge in Fairbank and are working to transform their property into a bar and restaurant by 2025.

Maurice Welsh, John’s grandfather and Fairbank's former mayor and clerk, and his wife, Wilma, purchased the building in 1969. Most recently, they ran the café until its closure about 20 years ago and previously had operated other businesses out of the space.

Since the café’s closure, it’s been storage for antiques, including a Coca Cola fountain machine and ice cream soda machine the Welshes hope become a part of the future business plans.

“I think it’s great that we’re able to save this building, and I think it will be great for Fairbank and what it will contribute to the downtown to keep small-town Main Street America alive."

If they had waited much longer, the work could have become too costly to make it a worthwhile investment.

“We thought now was the right time. We’re both business owners and don’t really have the time, but felt we could do it and were just like, ‘Let’s do it.’”

The family is investing some $400,000 into refurbishing and restoring the building with one floor and a wraparound mezzanine. Masonry work on the outside is part of the improvements. The end product will be a newer looking storefront and a renovated commercial kitchen.

The work is familiar territory.

John Welsh, a 2009 Wapsie Valley High School graduate, owns Welsh Construction, but he admits it is the largest undertaking to date for him, as he has little experience with major restoration projects.

“It’s a lot of updating, but we’re trying to stick to restoration and maintaining the look. A lot of it will be new. But it won’t look like a brand new building. The bigger story is keeping that old building, instead of just putting up a new steel structure with steel siding on it.”

If all goes as planned, the quieter, supportive Fairbank downtown community will give residents and visitors another reason to take a trip to Main Street. The strip is currently undergoing major improvements and reconstruction, as well, and already includes Costa's Sports Bar & Grill, 99 Main St. E., and Outer Banks, 108 Main St. E.

“I come here for the people,” said Jordon Chidester, manager of Outer Banks. “I wouldn’t be working here otherwise. I do this to have fun and do enjoy everyone who comes in.”

In Independence, the historic building will be the new home base for Gedney, a future coffeehouse and bakery named after a former hotel and opera house in town in the 1890s. The Gaumer couple is hoping the new business opens by the end of the year.

Alana Shanley, a certified pastry culinarian and family friend, will be coming on board to make the vision a reality. Studio 21 Photography occupies one of the storefronts. One of the other storefronts is believed to have most recently housed the Pink Polka Dot Art & Craft Studio. Three vacant upstairs apartments, not occupied in 40-50 years, will be renovated, as well.

Terry Gaumer says the 140-year-old building dates back to the 1870s or 1880s. A fire destroyed the building back then, but it was immediately rebuilt, and is essentially what is seen today at the corner of First Street East and Second Avenue Northeast along the bustling strip in the county’s largest city.

“I’d say the storefronts have been more underutilized. It’s not like they haven’t been utilized at all,” said Gaumer. “Few improvements were made to them and little renovation was done over those years though. Small businesses have come in and used the space. The goal now is to make it a really cool, modern space. Everything is pretty much going to be newly renovated but we want to keep some historical elements and make it comfortable, clean, and safe.”

The downtown area has been in the past “old and tired,” she said. Gaumer recalled renovations and improvements unfolding down when the building came up for sale.

“We didn’t know what we wanted to do with it. We knew we wanted to be a part of this movement to revitalize our downtown. We bought it in December 2021. We were all in and would decide what to do with it later.”

Gaumer is the affiliate development director of Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. Meanwhile, her husband is the project manager and general contractor of any projects they undertake as a former manufacturing engineer with John Deere and General Motors.

The couple is investing more than $500,000 into the building, completely gutting and renovating it, adding a new commercial kitchen and replacing the floors, windows, and doors and sprinkling in a bakery counter with display shelves and comfy seating.

In 2023, a lot of dumpsters and lifts can been seen downtown on sidewalks. Façade grants have been given out to property owners to repaint, put in new windows and make other outside improvements. She feels the downtown movement is continuing and feels the results have led to a different feel.

“We’re excited and happy to be a part of that. We see the bakery and coffeehouse as one of those anchor outlets to bring people to town and hopefully stay in town, and they go up and down the street and visit other businesses,” said Gaumer.

Dottie Pates, manager at Checkered Flag, 103 Ninth Ave S.W. thinks the business is a “good idea.”

“If I buy coffee, I’ll want a Danish or a bear claw and will want to sit down. I’m not necessarily the type of person to buy coffee in a drive-thru and then hit the road. It’s about community and, since COVID-19, people have needed to learn to socialize again, sit down, say hello and learn how to make friends,” she said.