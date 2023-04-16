HAZLETON — A motorcycle crash in Buchanan County Saturday left one person dead, the Iowa State Patrol said.

According to the accident report, Bradley Lee Johnson, 50, of Hazleton was eastbound on County Road C57, also known as 118th St., at approximately 5:52 p.m. He lost control of the motorcycle at the intersection with Indiana Avenue west of Hazleton and went onto the south shoulder where it came to rest.

Both Johnson and his passenger were thrown from the bike. Johnson was killed while the passenger, 46-year-old Sara Jean Johnson, was transported by Lifeguard helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics with serious injuries.

Bradley Johnson was transported by Reiff Funeral Home to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny. Others assisting at the scene were the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, Hazleton Fire Department, MercyOne Oelwein Ambulance and Midwest Collision.

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

