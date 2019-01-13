INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Master Gardeners annual public gardening symposium is set for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at First Presbyterian Church.
Cost is $30 if participants register by Feb. 1, and $35 thereafter. Registration includes light breakfast items and a hot lunch provided by the Presbyterian Women.
The day consists of four main speakers, an assortment of vendor shopping with returning favorites and new vendors, a variety of breakout sessions, door prizes, a silent auction and shopping.
The main speakers for 2019 are Abby Beltz, who will present Soil Health & Cover Crops for Gardens; Dave Harms presenting Ponds: Planning, Care and Maintenance; Gaylord Stauffer presenting Everything You Need to Know About Daylilies; and Randall Cass presenting Native Bees and Their Preferred Plants.
The breakout session topics will be Birds and Birdwatching, Peony Care and Propagation, Digging in to Daylilies and More Buzz About Bees.
Funds raised from the event allow the Buchanan County Master Gardeners to provide horticulture and garden-related programs, projects and outreach to the communities in and around Buchanan County, as well as provide attendees with horticulture and garden-related information.
Registration forms can be found at the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach website, www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan, or register by sending a check to Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Ste. A, Independence, IA 50644. Or call Ashley Sherrets, Master Gardener coordinator, at 334-7161. Space is limited.
