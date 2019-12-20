{{featured_button_text}}

MITCHELLVILLE -- An inmate from Buchanan County died of an apparent suicide Wednesday at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women at Mitchellville.

Kimberly Nicole Battle, 27, had been serving a four-year maximum sentence since March 1 for assault causing injury to a peace officer.

Whenever a suspected suicide occurs, the state or county medical examiner conducts an autopsy and the department conducts an investigation into the incident.

