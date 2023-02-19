HAZLETON — A hunt for shed white-tailed deer antlers is planned Saturday 9–11 a.m. The event is geared towards children, but adults are asked to participate with the kids they bring.

Following a short presentation at the Fontana Park Nature Center classroom on the biology of shedding, the group will head to another Buchanan County park to hunt for sheds. Tips will be shared about how to find sheds and where to look for the antlers. There may even be an opportunity to take a pair home.

Between the months of January and April, male deer lose their antlers. The shedding happens because there is a drop in testosterone following the rut, causing a weakening in the tissues and bone at the base of the antler. It takes two to three weeks to complete the shedding and experts say that it does not hurt the animal.

Those interested in donating deer sheds for this event can contact Michael Maas at (319) 636-2617. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on "Public Events." Fontana Park is located at 1883 125th St.

PHOTOS: Class 1A-2A first-round state wrestling 021523-spt-col-hartz 021523-spt-hud-fogt 021523-spt-db-mcmahon-2 021523-spt-col-reed 021523-spt-jesup-hinz 021523-spt-np-db 021523-spt-np-munn 021523-spt-db-frost-113 021523-spt-wv-hilsenbeck 021523-spt-np-huck 021523-spt-wv-schmit 021523-spt-wapsie valley coaches 021523-spt-db-knaack 021623-spt-dnh-adelmund 021523-spt-osage-stangel 1 021523-spt-union-hedeman-1 021523-spt-union-hedeman-2 021523-spt-osage-fox