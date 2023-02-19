HAZLETON — A hunt for shed white-tailed deer antlers is planned Saturday 9–11 a.m. The event is geared towards children, but adults are asked to participate with the kids they bring.
Following a short presentation at the Fontana Park Nature Center classroom on the biology of shedding, the group will head to another Buchanan County park to hunt for sheds. Tips will be shared about how to find sheds and where to look for the antlers. There may even be an opportunity to take a pair home.
Orchard Hill Elementary School Principal Andrea Christopher talks with first graders about their kindness mission as part of the “It’s All Love” project, Feb. 14, 2023. Credit: Andy Milone.
Between the months of January and April, male deer lose their antlers. The shedding happens because there is a drop in testosterone following the rut, causing a weakening in the tissues and bone at the base of the antler. It takes two to three weeks to complete the shedding and experts say that it does not hurt the animal.
Those interested in donating deer sheds for this event can contact Michael Maas at (319) 636-2617. Preregistration is required by going to
www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on "Public Events." Fontana Park is located at 1883 125th St.
PHOTOS: Class 1A-2A first-round state wrestling
021523-spt-col-hartz
Columbus Catholic's Carson Hartz pulls Logan Montgomery of Southeast Warren to his back during a 182-pound Class 1A match Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
021523-spt-hud-fogt
Hudson's Mason Fogt, top, battles Colfax-Mingo's Carson Fitch during a 113-pound first round match Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
021523-spt-db-mcmahon-2
Don Bosco of Gilbertville's Myles McMahon looks for the pin against Wapello's Zach Harbison during a 138-pound match Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
021523-spt-col-reed
Columbus Catholic's Gavin Reed looks to turn the corner on Pleasantville's Caleb Cook during a 132-pound Class 1A first round match Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
021523-spt-jesup-hinz
Jesup's Cooper Hinz looks to score on Earlham's Dallas Canoyer during a 106 pound match Wednesday in the Class 1A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
021523-spt-np-db
Nashua-Plainfield's Jayden Rinkens scores on Don Bosco's Kanaan Delagardelle during a 106-pound first-round match Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
021523-spt-np-munn
Nashua-Plainfield's Hayden Munn tries to wiggle his way out of a predicament against Riverside's Kellen Oliver during a 120-pound match Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
021523-spt-db-frost-113
Don Bosco of Gilbertville's Cole Frost cradles West Branch's Timmy Hosier to his back for a pin in a 113-pound match Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
021523-spt-wv-hilsenbeck
Wapsie Valley's Derek Hilsenbeck takes Nashua-Plainfield's Landon Pratt to the mat during a 285-pound first round match Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
021523-spt-np-huck
Nashua-Plainfield's Kendrick Huck braces for impact with the mat as MFL Mar Mac's Hayden Mathis takes him to the mat during a 132-pound match Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
021523-spt-wv-schmit
Wapsie Valley's Dawson Schmit looks to turn Southeast Warren's Brayden Scheffers during a 126-pound first round match Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
021523-spt-wapsie valley coaches
Two Wapsie Valley of Fairbank coaches leap into the air as 182-pound Warrior wrestler Cannon Joerger pins West Hancock of Britt's Creighton Kelly during a first-round match Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
021523-spt-db-knaack
Don Bosco of Gilbertville's Kaiden Knaack sweeps the leg of Treynor's Danny Kinsella Wednesday during a Class 1A 145-pound first round match at Wells Fargo Arena.
021623-spt-dnh-adelmund
Dike-New Hartford's Zach Adelmund holds Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Garrett McHugh tight to the mat en route to victory Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
021523-spt-osage-stangel 1
Osage's Tucker Stangel turns Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Brock Mulder to his back during a 145-pound 2A match Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
021523-spt-union-hedeman-1
Union of La Porte City's Jace Hedeman squares up against Burlington-Notre Dame's Kael Cook during a 113-pound match Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
021523-spt-union-hedeman-2
Union of La Porte City's Jace Hedeman scores on Burlington-Notre Dame's Kael Cook during a 113-pound first round match Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
021523-spt-osage-fox
Top-ranked and defending state champion Nick Fox use a neck wrench to put Shenandoah's Jayden Dickerson on his back before pinning him during a 2A 170-pound match Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
