INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservation Director Dan Cohen will guide a walk through Ham Marsh to note migrating and nesting cranes, waterfowl, birds of prey, songbirds and other wildlife at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.
The walk will be on a mowed trail with a distance of less than a mile.
Participants may also walk into the prairie and hay ground and should wear appropriate clothing and footwear that can get wet.
Ham Marsh is located northwest of Independence at 1747 Indiana Ave.
There is no fee to attend and those interested should register online at
buchanancountyparks.com and click on Public Events.
Following the walk, participants are invited to an optional social gathering at the Allerton Brewery in Independence at 110 First St. East to sample Allerton's beer, cider and non-alcoholic drinks; learn more about upcoming conservation programs and projects; and social with people who have a common interest in nature and the outdoors.
Photos: Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 1
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 2
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 3
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 4
Waterloo West hosted the
Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 5
Columbus Catholic senior forward John Pranger scores his second goal of the Sailors' match against Grinnell at the
Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 27.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 6
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 7
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 8
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 9
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 10
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 11
Cedar Falls junior Xanti Castillo gets by his defender during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 12
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 13
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 14
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 15
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 16
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 17
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 18
Waterloo East junior Davis Lopez Chajon fights through contact during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 20
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 21
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 19
Waterloo West freshman Aldin Bajramovic scores the first goal of the season for the Wahawks during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 22
Waterloo West hosted the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Ethan Petrik
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.