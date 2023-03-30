INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservation Director Dan Cohen will guide a walk through Ham Marsh to note migrating and nesting cranes, waterfowl, birds of prey, songbirds and other wildlife at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

The walk will be on a mowed trail with a distance of less than a mile.

Participants may also walk into the prairie and hay ground and should wear appropriate clothing and footwear that can get wet.

Ham Marsh is located northwest of Independence at 1747 Indiana Ave.

There is no fee to attend and those interested should register online at buchanancountyparks.com and click on Public Events.

Following the walk, participants are invited to an optional social gathering at the Allerton Brewery in Independence at 110 First St. East to sample Allerton's beer, cider and non-alcoholic drinks; learn more about upcoming conservation programs and projects; and social with people who have a common interest in nature and the outdoors.

