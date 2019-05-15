INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Health Center plans to open a family practice office in Jesup at the beginning of 2020.
BCHC Jesup Family Medicine will break ground in the early summer along South Street West, across from the new Dollar General Store.
The 4,525-square-foot medical building will provide the residents of Jesup and surrounding communities with additional local access to primary care services. BCHC Jesup Family Medicine will operate in partnership as an affiliate of UnityPoint Health.
The partnership also will provide the new family practice clinic the use of its electronic medical records, allowing for easy information sharing with BCHC and UnityPoint health facilities.
“We have been fortunate to see an influx of the Jesup community utilizing BCHC services over the last few years. However, to more effectively serve this rapidly growing community and provide increased local access that the Jesup community desires, having a family medicine clinic presence in Jesup is crucial,” said BCHC CEO Steve Slessor.
BCHC Jesup Family Medicine will offer patients same-day appointments, annual wellness exams, disease prevention and management, and diagnosis and treatment for common illness and injuries. The clinic will also feature lab and X-ray services. BCHC Jesup Family Medicine will be staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays.
Patients will have the opportunity to establish care with five providers, including Jesup natives Sarah DeVore, ARNP, and Christy Weber, ARNP.
David Fahey, D.O., and William Schmitt, D.O., also will see patients at the clinic weekly, along with continuing their primary practice at Medical Associates of BCHC.
BCHC is recruiting an additional provider to serve Jesup full time. Patients who see DeVore in Independence may choose to see her in Jesup beginning in 2020. Scheduling for the Jesup clinic will begin in December.
Ryan Pharmacy, based in Independence, will provide daily prescription medication drop-off at the Jesup clinic and also will offer free home delivery.
For more information about BCHC, go to BCHealth.org or follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook.
