 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Buchanan County first responders save stranded campers along Wapsipinicon River

  • 0
Buchanan Sheriff's Office

The Buchanan Sheriff's Office was among the first responders to assist in the rescue.

 Courtesy Photo

QUASQUETON -- Deputies and firefighters rescued five people Sunday morning who were camping and later stranded on a sandbar along the Wapsipinicon River.

The people, as well as three dogs, avoided injury.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:45 a.m. from a man who said his family was camping on the sandbar north of Quasqueton and near the 2700 block of Coots Boulevard.

Provided Map

He reportedly told the Sheriff’s Office the recent rainfall caused his family's tents to collapse and some of their kayaks and tubes to float down river, leaving them stranded on the sandbar. 

Quasqueton and Independence firefighters assisted in the launching of a rescue boat from the Iron Bridge Access in the 2700 block of Nolen Avenue.

They eventually found and rescued the family.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News