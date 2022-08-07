Buchanan County first responders save stranded campers along Wapsipinicon River

QUASQUETON -- Deputies and firefighters rescued five people Sunday morning who were camping and later stranded on a sandbar along the Wapsipinicon River.

The people, as well as three dogs, avoided injury.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:45 a.m. from a man who said his family was camping on the sandbar north of Quasqueton and near the 2700 block of Coots Boulevard.

He reportedly told the Sheriff’s Office the recent rainfall caused his family's tents to collapse and some of their kayaks and tubes to float down river, leaving them stranded on the sandbar.

Quasqueton and Independence firefighters assisted in the launching of a rescue boat from the Iron Bridge Access in the 2700 block of Nolen Avenue.

They eventually found and rescued the family.

Police: Nissan Juke 'crashed completely into' Waterloo Harmony House on Saturday Waterloo Fire Rescue transported one injured person to UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital. Another person on scene also checked into a medical facility for possible injuries.