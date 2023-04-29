INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County first responders rescued three kayakers on the Wapsipinicon River on Friday and brought them to shore near Otterville.

They all avoided any serious injuries.

The Sheriff's Office received the 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. for what was initially four kayakers on the river south of Littleton.

Their kayaks began to take on water, leaving two individuals outside the boat. One made it to shore while the other three kayakers ended up lost along the river.

Deputies deployed a drone, discovering the three people on the river just north of the Otterville Access at the same time fire-rescue crews were in a rescue boat in the area. They were able to safely return the kayakers to shore at the Otterville Access, near 190th Street and Furman Avenue, where they were evaluated by EMS on scene.

The Independence and Jesup fire departments, as well as the Jesup Ambulance Service, AMR Ambulance Service and Independence Police Department, assisted in the rescue.

