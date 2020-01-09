WATERLOO – The Buchanan County Fairgrounds has been fined by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for a second offense of illegal open dumping and open burning.
The fine of $4,500 was made public this week. The fairgrounds is located at 1204 12th St. N.E. in Independence.
The DNR said the open burning was in violation of several Iowa codes, including one relating to air quality and prohibiting open burning of combustible materials, specifically tires. Another code prohibits a private or public agency from dumping or depositing of any solid waste at any place other than a sanitary disposal site.
An anonymous complaint April 1 claimed fairgrounds staff had “dumped and burned garbage, tires, and hay cleaned out from the fairgrounds buildings,” according the DNR. The complaint said the “smoke was very black” and other people had complained to DNR in the past, but fairgrounds personnel were still burning garbage every year.
An investigation discovered the burn site in the northeast corner of the fairgrounds, west of the Falcon Civic Center and the Independence Dog Park and surrounded by residential homes.
An anonymous complaint April 13, 2017, claimed staff were burning unknown materials and there were children playing in the area. A violation notice was issued for open burning the next day, but no fine.
“We are looking forward to moving past this situation, and therefore, taking the necessary steps toward bettering ourselves as an organization,” said fair manager Molly Zmudka. “We have been given the guidance we need to properly train our board members, and are motivated to make positive changes in our fair procedures. The DNR has provided us with educational resources that can be used now and for years to come. While we certainly wish that we could take back our past mistakes regarding illegal dumping and burning, we as an association can identify that this fine serves as a learning opportunity and chance for growth. The Buchanan County Fair Association appreciates and respects the work of the DNR, and we feel confident that there will not be any further violations.”
Zmudka also stated “no dumping” signs were posted in early November.
The Buchanan County Fair Association was made up of volunteers until July, when it hired a fair manager to ensure compliance with DNR regulations.
The fairgrounds are governed by the Buchanan County Fair Association, which is registered with the Iowa secretary of state as a domestic nonprofit organization, and owns the land where illegal dumping and burning have occurred, according to Buchanan County Assessor records.
