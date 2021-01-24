Buchanan County Fair launches campaign for new building

INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Fair Association kicked off its Building a Fair Future campaign Wednesday.

So far the campaign has raised $545,853 of its $1.5 million goal to construct a new 4-H building and events center on the fairgrounds.

A crowd of fair leaders, Future Farmers of America and 4-H members, campaign donors and local residents learned about the campaign’s progress Wednesday and celebrated by signing a barn star from the old building which will be installed at the new building. The program featured 4-H youth presenters who shared the desire for the new, larger building at the historical fairgrounds.

The Buchanan County Fair has a long history, with the first fair debuting in 1858. In the 1880s, horseracing fever hit the agriculture fair, drawing people from near and far to see what were called the Independence Races. The fever didn’t let up and in 1947, the track became the only lighted horseracing oval west of Mississippi River.

Today, the fair’s success is based largely on the exhibits of livestock by young people in FFA and 4-H.