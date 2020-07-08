Buchanan County Fair chooses hybrid in-person, virtual events for 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDEPENDENCE -- Buchanan County Fair organizers noted they are trying to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic with a hybrid physical/virtual Fair, which began Tuesday and continues through Saturday.

The Buchanan County Fair, put on by the Buchanan County Fair Association, has a slate of in-person and virtual activities planned, organizers said. But they had to cancel grandstand entertainment "due to ongoing social distance guidelines and best practices put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19," organizers said in a late May release.

"After discussions with the public health department, emergency management, and other partners, the Fair Board decided this was the necessary decision to keep Buchanan County residents safe and healthy," board president Nick Dennie said in a statement.

Fair manager Molly Zmudka told the Independence Bulletin Journal organizers were posting social distancing signage, had spread out tables six feet apart and "will have plenty of hand sanitizer available."

As of Wednesday, Buchanan County had 60 cases of coronavirus, 37 of whom were recovered, and one death from the virus.