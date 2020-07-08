Buchanan County Fair chooses hybrid in-person, virtual events for 2020

INDEPENDENCE -- Buchanan County Fair organizers noted they are trying to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic with a hybrid physical/virtual Fair, which began Tuesday and continues through Saturday.
The Buchanan County Fair, put on by the Buchanan County Fair Association, has a slate of in-person and virtual activities planned, organizers said. But they had to cancel grandstand entertainment "due to ongoing social distance guidelines and best practices put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19," organizers said in a late May release.
"After discussions with the public health department, emergency management, and other partners, the Fair Board decided this was the necessary decision to keep Buchanan County residents safe and healthy," board president Nick Dennie said in a statement.
Fair manager Molly Zmudka told the Independence Bulletin Journal organizers were posting social distancing signage, had spread out tables six feet apart and "will have plenty of hand sanitizer available."
Reminding our exhibitors and guests to please stay at least “one cow” apart during our time at the fair this week! 🐄Posted by Buchanan County Fair on Monday, July 6, 2020
As of Wednesday, Buchanan County had 60 cases of coronavirus, 37 of whom were recovered, and one death from the virus.
"We also urge you to please stay home if you are not feeling well or have been in contact with someone who tested positive -- the fair fun will be waiting for you in 2021," Zmudka said.
Those in 4-H and FFA were still showing animals, one of the only signs of normalcy at this year's fair -- though only they and their families were allowed to attend. On tap for Thursday and Friday are the swine and beef shows as well as the dog agility contest.
The beer garden is open from noon until the fair's close each evening, and music performer Caitlyn Wolfe will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday while Busy Fingers will perform at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Buchanan County Cattlemen will serve lunch Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Buchanan County Dairy Producers will serve treats from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
The Buchanan County Cattlemen will be serving lunch today, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:00-3:00. Open to the public, no gate admission! 🌭Posted by Buchanan County Fair on Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Virtual activities abound on the Buchanan County Fair's Facebook page, including Buchanan County Fair Queen Alexa Riniker reading a children's book via video, a contest to guess the number of jelly beans (won by 14-year-old Cady, who was only one off, according to Fair organizers), and an ongoing coloring contest for children 3-17. The entry can be found at buchanancountyfair.org/virtual-coloring-contest.
Thursday's virtual activities for Health and Wellness Day include a gift certificate giveaway to the Trendy Tulip and sending cards to nursing homes in the area. On Friday, Riniker will sing the National Anthem on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. for Military Appreciation Day, and Saturday's Buchanan County Strong Day will include posting about recent acts of kindness.
For more information, go to buchanancountyfair.org/virtual-fair-activities.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.