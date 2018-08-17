Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Monarch tagging

Buchanan County Conservation will host monarch tagging afternoons in September.

HAZLETON — Buchanan County Conservation will host monarch tagging events at 1 p.m. Sept. 1 and 22.

The location will be determined by blooming nectar flowers attractive to monarchs.

The overwintering monarch population numbers have declined, but overall overwintering conditions were good, according to conservation staff. Monarch tagging is one way of monitoring the numbers.

The events are organized through the University of Kansas’ Monarch Watch program.

Nets and tags will be provided. Registration is required at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the public events tab. There is a registration fee of $3 per person or $7 per family.

