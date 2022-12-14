Buchanan County Conservation hosting solstice hike

HAZLETON — The Buchanan County Conservation Board is celebrating the winter solstice by hosting a candlelight hike at Fontana Park on Dec. 21.

The hike will start on the west side of the park where there will be a large campfire. Visitors can show up anytime between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sustainable living cabins will be opened to warm up in and tour. Hot chocolate and s'mores will be provided. The event is free but donations are appreciated to help cover the costs of lights.

Those interested can register by going to buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on "Public Events."

