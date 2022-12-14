Buchanan County Conservation hosting solstice hike

HAZLETON — The Buchanan County Conservation Board is celebrating the winter solstice by hosting a candlelight hike at Fontana Park on Dec. 21.
The hike will start on the west side of the park where there will be a large campfire. Visitors can show up anytime between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Sustainable living cabins will be opened to warm up in and tour. Hot chocolate and s'mores will be provided. The event is free but donations are appreciated to help cover the costs of lights.
Those interested can register by going to
buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on "Public Events."
Photos: Christmas Greetings on Main in Waverly
Christmas Greetings 1
Graci Rowe of Waverly, 6, meets with Santa Claus at Santa's House in Kohlmann Park during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Christmas Greetings 2
Women spin yarn in the window displayat Waverly Market during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Christmas Greetings 3
Members of the Waverly-Shell Rock
Orchestra play Christmas tunes inside Essence Aesthetics and Health during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Christmas Greetings 4
Members of the Waverly-Shell Rock Choir sing Christmas carols during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Christmas Greetings 5
Ron Dillavou of Chain Reaction Carvings works on an ice sculpture during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Christmas Greetings 6
Children line up to visit Santa Claus in Kohlmann Park during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Christmas Greetings 7
Children wave at the dog in the window at Paws Amore during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Christmas Greetings 8
The Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Christmas Greetings 9
Santa Claus arrives at Santa's House in Kohlmann Park during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Christmas Greetings 10
Santa Claus sings to children in line at Santa's House before inviting them inside during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Christmas Greetings 11
The Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Christmas Greetings 12
The Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Christmas Greetings 13
The Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Christmas Greetings 14
The Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
