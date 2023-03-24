HAZLETON -- The Buchanan County Conservation Board is holding a conservation workshop for landowners from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 6. The event will be held at the Fontana Park Nature Center.

Representatives from the Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service will provide presentations on the Conservation Reserve Program, Conservation Stewardship Program and Environmental Quality Incentives Program.

A DNR forester and Pheasants Forever farm bill biologist will give presentations on Forest Reserve, the Iowa Habitat and Access Program and how they interact with landowners participating in federal conservation programs. The event will wrap up with a presentation from Buchanan County Conservation Board on its custom prairie and tree planting services.

A block of time will be left at the end of the presentations for participants to ask questions or inquire about specific private land conservation programs.