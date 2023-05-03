HAZLETON – The Buchanan County Conservation Board will host four "Building Better Birders" workshops from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Birders of all skill levels are encouraged to attend the workshop that will focus on song birds.
Guest speaker Kelly McKay will hold multiple guided birding opportunities.
The following workshops are:
- 6 to 8 a.m.: A bird hike around the Fontana Park woodland to hear and view songbirds
- 8:15 to 10:15 a.m.: A bird hike around Otter Creek and Fontana Reservoir
- 10:30 a.m. to noon: A PowerPoint presentation about songbirds
- 1 to 3:30 p.m.: A bird hike at Ham Marsh
Preregistration is recommended by going to buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on 'Public Events.'
