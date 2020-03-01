Buchanan County bucking rural brain drain

INDEPENDENCE — Most counties in Iowa — more than two-thirds of them, mostly rural — have been shedding people for years. Because they’re losing residents, they’re having a harder time attracting employers. That, in turn, makes it difficult to attract and retain workers, which makes it less likely they’ll live in those areas. That makes home builders wary of spending money, and so on and so on.
But a few rural counties have escaped that downward spiral. Buchanan County is one of them.
“We’ve got a young workforce, schools are growing, we’ve got a growing tax base, housing starts — we’re doing well,” said George Lake, director of the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission.
Lake’s not wrong. While the neighboring counties of Benton, Delaware and Fayette lost population from 2010 to 2018, Buchanan County gained an estimated 1.2%. The county also boasts a higher high school graduation rate than its neighbors (94.1%), as well as a lower median age of 38. The other three counties have a median age above 40.
“For Iowa, 69 of Iowa’s 99 counties have lost population since 2010,” Lake said, citing U.S. Census data and adding it was true for rural areas across the U.S. “If you look at 25 counties that make up Northeast Iowa, we’re only one of two rural counties that have gained population.”
Business growth among its largest manufacturers — Geater Machining and Manufacturing in Independence is the largest with 456 employees — is the biggest driver of Buchanan County’s growth, Lake said. He said the manufacturing sector in the county has grown “by 50% since 2011” and manufacturing accounts for 25% of all of the county’s employment.
“It’s huge,” Lake said.
Geater, as well as Pries Enterprises and Wapsie Valley Creamery, each have “invested millions” over the last six years, Lake said. In November, Pries added 50,000 square feet and a new, multi-million dollar anodizing line, adding 40 new jobs.
Those expansions encourage new workers and families to move to the area, Lake said.
“It’s not luck,” Lake said. “These companies are all very innovative. They’re willing to invest in new technologies, they’re outliving their competitors and they’re run by very smart people.”
It certainly makes Lake’s job easier. On GrowBuchanan.com, he’s able to use that good news as a jumping-off point to sell his county to families, home builders and companies around the world who may be looking to relocate.
But Lake isn’t just looking out for Buchanan County. That used to be the mantra, he said: “Why should I help the town next to me do well? If things don’t happen in my town, then nothing’s happening.”
The thinking has changed. Now, besides the commission, Lake also is part of the Cedar Valley Regional Partnership, a six-county economic development organization established several years ago to support existing businesses and attract new ones.
“If I was trying to recruit, let’s say, a business from Germany to come into Buchanan County, I’d say, ‘Come to Buchanan County, we’ve got 20,000 people here to help your business grow. But from the standpoint of the Cedar Valley, we’ve got 230,000 people for you to draw upon.’
“I fully recognize that if there is a business in a surrounding community that is growing and expanding, that means there are going to be jobs for Buchanan County residents,” Lake said.
Lake pointed to the number of people who commuted into Buchanan County — 3,389 as of 2017 — and the nearly 7,000 people who commuted from their homes in Buchanan County someplace else to work.
“That tells me there are people that love to live in small, rural communities and they’re willing to drive up to 50 miles to work somewhere else,” he said. The average commute, he noted, was 11 miles.
Lake’s job, then, is to keep that economic growth from stagnating, and he does that in a few different ways.
His first priority is a focus on his county’s existing businesses, be that touting the good news of their expansions, hosting career fairs and workshops on succession planning, or doing studies on what needs to be done to keep the growth going.
“Two years ago, Buchanan County Economic Development did a housing needs assessment that showed there’s a need for 700 to 800 new housing units,” Lake said. “After we published that, literally within a week or two we had large home builders in surrounding counties approach me and wanted a tour of communities in Buchanan County.”
He said that led to new single-family homes built in Independence and Jesup, as well as plans for a 68-unit apartment complex in Independence.
“They’re willing to take a risk, sometimes for millions of dollars, because they’re confident they’ll be able to sell,” Lake said.
He recognizes not every community, county or region has that good news to share, or the tax base to draw upon to run utilities and infrastructure, and that things could just as easily spiral downward if investments aren’t made.
“In terms of the challenges that we’re facing in rural America, it clearly is workforce. We have businesses in Buchanan County turning away business because they don’t have the workforce they need to deliver the product,” Lake said. “It’s difficult to attract workers to live in the communities if they don’t have available housing.
“It takes a lot of money to do this, and if you don’t have a large tax base, you don’t have the money to invest,” he added. “There is no easy solution.”
But thinking of his county as a region, being local businesses’ biggest cheerleader and shouting the good news from the rooftops has been the trifecta for Lake.
“I see myself as an educator, regardless of the job I’m doing,” said Lake, a former teacher and professor. “Knowledge is power, and if you don’t share your knowledge, you’re powerless.”
