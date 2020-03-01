Buchanan County bucking rural brain drain

His first priority is a focus on his county’s existing businesses, be that touting the good news of their expansions, hosting career fairs and workshops on succession planning, or doing studies on what needs to be done to keep the growth going.

“Two years ago, Buchanan County Economic Development did a housing needs assessment that showed there’s a need for 700 to 800 new housing units,” Lake said. “After we published that, literally within a week or two we had large home builders in surrounding counties approach me and wanted a tour of communities in Buchanan County.”

He said that led to new single-family homes built in Independence and Jesup, as well as plans for a 68-unit apartment complex in Independence.

“They’re willing to take a risk, sometimes for millions of dollars, because they’re confident they’ll be able to sell,” Lake said.

He recognizes not every community, county or region has that good news to share, or the tax base to draw upon to run utilities and infrastructure, and that things could just as easily spiral downward if investments aren’t made.