INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Health Center has entered into a partnership with UnityPoint Clinic for a health clinic in Oelwein.
Beginning Tuesday, UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine-Oelwein will change its name to BCHC Family Medicine-Oelwein, an affiliate of UnityPoint Health, and will relocate to the former HealthFirst Medical Park facility, 2405 Rock Island Road, Oelwein, which recently closed.
Former HealthFirst providers Kyla Frost, ARNP, and Jill Dierks, ARNP, will join the current UnityPoint Clinic team of Sara Berns, PA-C, Trisha Kress, ARNP, Lindy Tommasin, ARNP, and Christy Weber, ARNP.
“BCHC and UnityPoint Health have enjoyed a great working relationship over the years,” said Steve Slessor, BCHC CEO. “UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine-Oelwein has been in need of more space to keep up with its growing patient base. With the availability of a new medical facility, both BCHC and UnityPoint Health believed this was the right time to work together to expand services to the region.”
BCHC Family Medicine-Oelwein will provide Oelwein and surrounding areas the option to see six providers for their primary care and women’s health needs. The clinic will feature lab and radiology services including X-ray, DEXA (bone density screenings), and 3D mammography. In addition, the new facility will have dedicated space for specialists to practice. As many as eight specialties including orthopedics, ENT, cardiology, urology, oncology, and palliative care will eventually rotate to the facility with continued room for growth.
Patients of UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine-Oelwein may continue to make appointments by calling the clinic at (319) 283-2651. Current patients will not need to transfer their records to BCHC Family Medicine-Oelwein. New patients may begin transferring their records and scheduling appointments with BCHC Oelwein Family Medicine by calling (319) 283-2651. To transition to the new location, the clinic will be closed from noon Sept. 21 until 1 p.m. Sept. 23.
In addition to medical services, Oelwein Family Pharmacy also will lease space in the medical building along with its current location in downtown Oelwein. With recent retail pharmacy closures in the Oelwein area, this expanded location will allow an additional option for patient convenience as well as increased collaboration between providers at BCHC Family Medicine-Oelwein and the pharmacists at Oelwein Family Pharmacy.
