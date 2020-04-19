Buchanan Co. deputy hurt in pursuit crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAMONT -- A multiple-county pursuit of a man Saturday afternoon ended with a crash in Buchanan County that seriously hurt a Buchanan County sheriff's deputy.

Deputy Daniel Walter, 23, of Independence, was flown from the scene to University Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City in serious condition. Officials announced later that the deputy was awake and alert but remained in serious condition.

The incident began about 2:40 p.m. Saturday when a 2010 Chevy Avalanche operated by Kevin A. Kraphl Jr., 29, of Manchester, allegedly struck a pedestrian at Fifth Street and North Frederick in Oelwein and left the scene. Approximately two minutes later, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officer observed the suspect vehicle traveling east on 50th Street near the intersection of L Avenue in Fayette County, approximately four miles east of Oelwein.

The conservation officer attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued through Fayette and Buchanan counties until coming to an end at the intersection of Buchanan-Delaware Avenue and 150th Street south of Lamont when the vehicle Kraphl was operating collided with Walter's patrol vehicle that was also attempting to stop Kraphl.