Buchanan Co. brothers to receive ag award

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Joe and Randy Takes, cattle farmers from Buchanan County.

The award will be given at the Monti Community Center on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Joe and Randy Takes have a cattle farm and row crop operation near Coggon. Their livestock and land practices go hand-in-hand. Manure from the cattle is used to fertilize their crops and they are continuously researching the best ways to apply fertilizer, herbicides and pesticides to meet the needs of their crops while being good stewards of the environment.

Officials said The Takes brothers work every day to better the land that they were raised on. Along with their focus on land conservation, they have implemented livestock handling practices in their cattle operation. The brothers are also involved in their church, caring for the buildings at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Randy is often a lector during mass. They are known for being good neighbors, always willing to help those in need.

Joe and Randy were nominated for the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor award by their neighbor and friend, Scott White.