Bruce "Wylie" Anderson recalled as tough, but fair UNI professor, department chair

CEDAR FALLS – His former students at the University of Northern Iowa remember Bruce “Wylie” Anderson as an excellent teacher who was tough, but fair.

Anderson, a professor and head of the economics department at UNI for 35 years, died on Oct. 5 in Overland Park, KS, after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was 86.

“He was tough and yet also soft-hearted,” wrote Carole Sandeen of Omaha, Neb., on a memoriam page at the Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri. She took a class from Anderson when she was a UNI freshman. “Wylie definitely left an impression on me. To this day, I still recall when he told all of us in class that we weren’t there to get a job; we were there to get an education.”

Anderson was born March 2, 1934, in Greeley, Colo., one of four children. He worked on the family farm with his dad, Bruce, while growing up and played football on the state football championship team.

He received an undergraduate degree in 1956 from the University of Northern Colorado. Immediately after graduation he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years. After his honorable discharge, Anderson continued his education, earning a master’s degree from the University of Denver, a master’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado and doctorate from the University of Iowa.