Andy Fleming makes no bones about it: Cedar Falls is the best Iowa college town for the live music scene.

The Des Moines-based lead singer/guitarist and songwriter for Brother Trucker, Iowa’s own “kings of rock and roll,” made it clear that’s why the band has chosen to record their first-ever live album in Cedar Falls.

On Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m., Brother Trucker will be on stage at Octopus, Cedar Falls’ popular bar and live music venue located at 2205 College St. Admission is $10; open to the public age 18 and older.

“It’s the vibe, the people, and so many quality things about Octopus. We’re excited to be considered part of the family,” said Fleming. “They’ve created a place you just don’t see everywhere anymore. We have a sincere appreciation for (owner) Dave Deibler and the Octopus crew.”

This is the band’s sixth album. Fans agree it’s about time the Americana roots rock band made a live album. “We’re always being asked to do one,” Fleming said. “Our live show has a different flavor than our recorded work.”

No particular preparation has gone into Saturday night’s show. “We’ve done the work just by living,” Fleming said, with a laugh. “We’ve amassed a large number of unrecorded songs that we’ve been playing for five, 10 or 15 years. So the songs are pretty well-rehearsed and stand on their own.”

The thrill of recording a live show, obviously, is capturing the band’s raw, unadulterated sound and feeding off the crowd’s enthusiasm. “We’re a bar band that took itself seriously. The songs are narrative stories, but it’s still rock and roll – meat-and-potatoes rock, something I’ve said before,” Fleming said.

“We’ll bring the bar to your record player. We’re a bar band, and we’re proud of that, and proud we’ve been able to do that more than 20 years.”

The songwriter/guitarist also plans to pay homage to Bo Ramsey, Iowa’s famous Americana musician, during the show. “My favorite live album,and I listen to it all the time, is ‘Bo Ramsey & The Backsliders Live at Steb’s,” Fleming said. That LP was recorded in 1995 at Steb’s Amusements on College Hill.

In addition to Fleming, band members are Mike Fitzpatrick, lead guitar/vocals; Lyle Kevin Hogue, bass; Jim Viner, drums; and Matt Jesson, keyboards/vocals. “We are brothers in the truest sense of the word,” said Fleming, adding that he’s been friends with Fitzpatrick since they were 6 years old – “that’s when we both decided we were going to be in a band.”

Their dream proved to be prophetic.

Since 2000, Brother Trucker has toured the Midwest, playing bars, festivals, coffee houses, benefits, political rallies and private parties of all sizes. They’ve opened for Greg Brown, Leon Russell, James McMurtry, Al Green, Robert Earl Keene and the Rev. Horton Heat. In 2009, the band scored original music for an award-winning independent film, “Becoming Eduardo.”

Their first album, the self-titled “Brother Trucker,” was released in 2000, followed by “Regulars” in 2001 and “Something Simple,” in 2003, all on Trailer Records. Their 2009 release, “Flyover” was on Razor Wire Records, and their long-awaited fifth release, the aptly named “5” dropped in 2021.

There is no target release date for the live album. Fleming said it will be self-released, as well as available on Octopus records and “the usual platforms. There will be a vinyl record, too.”