Broadway veterans returning to stage -- in Cedar Falls for world premiere of 'The Suffragists'

One of those voices is New York opera singer and Waterloo native MaKayla McDonald. The soprano, a West High School and UNI School of Music graduate, will play Ida B. Wells.

Wells, who was born into slavery in 1862, became a journalist, activist and suffragist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. She founded the National Association of Colored Women’s Club, addressing civil rights and suffrage. Often ostracized by white suffragists, she also endured death threats and ridicule from the public.

“I want to honor who this woman was — incredibly smart, tenacious and perceived as being unafraid and relentless in her journey for equity and her right to exist. She urged suffragists to consider the Black point of view,” explained McDonald, who also played Harriet Tubman in the New York Utopia Opera premiere of “The Story of Harriet Tubman,” among other roles.

Her songs in “The Suffragist” feel like “show-stopping, big vocal moments. I’m singing long, dramatic lines — so intense.” Her songs include a duet with Wake, as well as a gospel-leaning piece and the finale.

“I’m so incredibly happy to get to do what I love again and to come back home and give back a little of what my community has given to me,” McDonald said.