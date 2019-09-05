WATERLOO — The fifth annual Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes event is planned for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Free A1c diabetes screenings will take place, and a presentation on insulin pump therapy is at 11 a.m. Other screenings offered are blood pressure and foot exams.
“Diabetes is a huge issue. It’s one of the fastest-growing illnesses in America and that’s due to some issues with obesity,” said registered nurse Bridget Saffold, organizer of the event.
Black Hawk County has the highest percentage of patients with diabetes in Iowa. That sobering statistic from the Iowa Department of Public Health is personal to Saffold, whose father lived with the disease since he was in his 30s. He died last year from complications of diabetes.
“He was an athlete so he wasn’t thinking about these things,” Saffold said. “These things weren’t an issue until he had kidney problems. He didn’t know diabetes would lead to these secondary illnesses.”
The primary goal of the event is to provide information about treatment and prevention. It is organized and put on by volunteers.
Additionally, the city of Waterloo has declared Sept. 1-7 as Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes Awareness Week.
