Brighter days: Cedar Falls business cleans windows of breast cancer patients to improve their moods

WATERLOO – A business owner gifted clean windows to a Waterloo resident who welcomed brighter days after enduring some challenging months that included a double mastectomy to remove her breast cancer.

October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For the last three or four years, Curt McCallum, a Fish Window Cleaning franchisee based in Cedar Falls, donated his business’ time during the autumn month to offer his services for free to women battling the deadly disease.

The final week before the 2021 calendar flipped to November, McCallum, a familiar face in the Cedar Valley since 1984, helped Amanda Wood, who was diagnosed this summer and the latest recipient of his kindness.

“One thing about small businesses is that they do tend to be a little bit more involved in the community, but it’s not always on such a personal scale,” Wood said. “It was really nice because my windows were actually really dirty, and they definitely needed to be cleaned.”

Wood’s family has a history of breast cancer. She was on the lookout for it, caught it early when it was curable and has one more reconstructive surgery Dec. 3.

The Fish Window Cleaning team worked for 90 minutes to scrub the insides and outsides of her two-story home, and guarantee the windows will be crystal clear for the days ahead. McCallum estimated it was a $250 job.

“Clean windows brings in up to 40% more light, and that’s proven to improve peoples’ moods,” McCallum said. “If you sit in a dark room with a light bulb, then you are probably going to be more depressed than when you have nice, clean, shiny and sparkly windows with the sunshine coming in. That’s the beauty of this job, people are almost always happy when we’re done. It’s nice to see that we’re improving peoples’ lives.”

Wood was raving about the difference in her windows after Fish Window Cleaning’s work: “It’s like wow, you can see everything so well. It was pretty nice, and it did do a little cheering up. They are so awesome. They are so clean. It’s amazing, like seriously, it’s amazing.”

Besides cleaning her windows, McCallum and Wood have another special connection: their love of cats.

In fact, Wood breeds Macushla (Irish for “my darling”) Ragdolls in her home, and says she and her cats can better see the outdoors, especially the birds that catch their attention, since the job was completed.

McCallum ran into Wood when he’d bring his cats to Purr-sonal Care Cat Clinic in Waterloo where she previously worked. In addition, he adopted two of her Macushla (pronounced muh-coo-sh-la) Ragdolls.

“Curt has always been such a super genuine, nice guy,” she said. “This kind of typical thing doesn’t surprise me because of the type of person Curt is,” she said.

Asked about advice for others battling cancer, she noted the power of having a support group and knowing there are always people who care about others in their time of need.

For her, a lot of those people came from the cat community.

“There is power behind having a support group to get you through the hard times when you are feeling defeated,” she said. “Don’t hold it in, and reach out to those people, even if you don’t necessarily know them real well and are not necessarily good friends with them.

“Just having people thinking about you comes back to help you. It seems weird at first, because you’re like, ‘I don’t really want to talk about this with them,’ but when you’re having those tough days, it really goes a long way.”

Her supporters call or message her, letting her know that they are thinking about her, and sometimes go above and beyond by bringing her cards, necklaces or flowers.

