Bright idea: Hudson student launches LED promotion project

Nehmer chose to donate the extra funds for new playground equipment at St. Timothy’s Preschool & Childcare in Hudson. But when the pandemic hit, she decided promoting and delivering the products in person would be too risky. She quickly contacted Randall’s who agreed to let her sell the lights at the store.

Nehmer also overcame some personal hurdles.

“I was kind of shy in the beginning. I didn’t really like to go and talk to people. Doing sales pitches was not my favorite thing to do,” she said. “It was nice having Glynis there to support me and push me out of my comfort zone.

Worthington’s mother, Glynis Worthington, has served as a mentor for Nehmer.

“I just plain enjoy doing this,” said Glynis Worthington, who also serves on the resilience committee for the city of Cedar Falls. “[LED bulbs are] a low-hanging fruit of a very effective and efficient way to make change quickly as a community.”

Nehmer conquered her fears of speaking in public as she presented her plan to members of St. Timothy’s, made a sales pitch to the owner of Randall’s and spoke to several news reporters.