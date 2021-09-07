Bridget Saffold, Mary Taylor to be inducted into Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame

Registered nurse Bridget (Reed) Saffold of Waterloo, and the late Mary Taylor of Cedar Falls, were inducted into the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame on Tuesday in Des Moines.

They were among 10 inductees being recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds in a 2:30 p.m. ceremony at the Capitol.

Saffold is founder of the Cedar Valley’s Focus on Diabetes Initiative that seeks to develop community education on the effects and prevention of diabetes. The initiative was created to partner with other health care organizations to offer hands-on experience with new diabetes-related technologies.

Focus on Diabetes is hosting the Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. There is no charge. There will be presentations by medical experts, information on nutrition and healthy lifestyles, A1c and blood pressure tests and foot exams.

During the pandemic, Saffold created the Focus on Diabetes COVID-19 Assist Initiative, providing diabetes-specific care packages filled with supplies such as glucose meters, diabetic test strips, mask, hand sanitizer and more. The care kits were delivered to patients in the Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids areas.