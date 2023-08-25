WATERLOO — A registered nurse from Waterloo was named to the 2023 Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame by the Iowa Commission on the Status of Women.

Bridget Reed was honored with the award which highlights women’s heritage, recognizes their contributions and sets them forth as role models for Iowans.

The other women named are Romonda Belcher, a district associate judge from Des Moines, and Paula Dierenfeld, the mayor of the city of Johnston.

Teree Caldwell-Johnson of Des Moines was awarded the Cristine Wilson Medal for Equality and Justice. She is the president and CEO of Oakridge Neighborhood and the chairperson of the Des Moines School Board.

“From Judge Belcher’s commitment to addressing racial disparities in the juvenile justice system, and Bridget Reed’s community organizing to reduce the burden of diabetes in the Cedar Valley, to Teree Caldwell-Johnson’s work to help immigrants and refugees achieve independence and prosperity, and Mayor Dierenfeld’s fundraising efforts to support a local food bank, I am privileged to help honor these trailblazing women who have shattered glass ceilings and lit the way for generations to come,” Commission Director Kelly Garcia said in a news release.

An induction ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Iowa State Capitol Rotunda. The event is free and open to the public.

Women's pay gap hasn't changed. Here's why—and how to fix it Women's pay gap hasn't changed. Here's why—and how to fix it Key Findings States with the largest gender wage gaps How partisan lean correlates with gender wage gaps States with the smallest gender wage gaps Where are wages growing fastest for women? Methodology