Bridge project to close U.S. 65 near Hampton

HAMPTON – A project to replace the bridges on U.S. 65 in Hampton over Squaw Creek near Hampton Cemetery and Spring Creek near Harriman Park require closing U.S. 65 to traffic between Iowa 3 and Franklin County Road C-31 beginning on Tuesday, March 31, until November 2020, weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured around the construction zone using Iowa 3, Olive Avenue, Franklin County Road C-31, and U.S. 65. Side streets will remain open for local businesses and residences inside the construction zone.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

To receive email or text alerts about traffic incidents, road closures, traffic delays, and other restrictions that affect this highway route or other routes you travel, the Iowa DOT offers the “Your 511” option on 511ia.org. It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://iowadot.gov/511/511-full-feature-website-help/how-to-videos for simple, step-by-step instructions.

