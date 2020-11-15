'Bricks for Birds' campaign to raise funds for Hartman Reserve bird and pollinator garden

CEDAR FALLS – Nearly stripped of colorful fall leaves, tree branches shiver against the wind on a chilly fall afternoon at Hartman Reserve Nature Center. A Downy woodpecker flies in for an energy boost at a suet feeder.

He’s not alone. There are enough bird and suet feeders up to keep lines moving when resident and migratory birds fly in for a seed meal or snack-to-go, especially since Mother Nature has slapped a “closed for the season” sign on the insect buffet.

Next year, human visitors will be able walk along a meandering brick walkway and bird watch through the newly renovated bird feeding and pollinator garden on the west side of the Nature Center. Meanwhile, the “Bricks for Birds” campaign is in full flight.

The public can purchase custom-engraved bricks now for the ADA-accessible walkway to be built in spring 2021. Funds raised will directly support feeding the birds and any maintenance required, said Katie Klus, a Hartman Reserve naturalist.

“Purchasing a brick is an excellent way to commemorate a family member, and it can be great gift for the holidays, especially for people who spend time outdoors and value it. It’s a great way to contribute and maintain this area for wildlife,” she said.