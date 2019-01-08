Last in a series on this year’s 20 Under 40 winners.
CEDAR FALLS — For much of Brian Wingert’s youth, he was sure of two things: He would live in his hometown as an adult, and he wouldn’t go into real estate.
His father, well-known real estate agent Bruce Wingert, cautioned him against going into the profession.
“Dad didn’t want me to get into real estate,” Brian Wingert, 33, explained. “It was a different career when I was growing up — a laborious process. Dad didn’t have a lot of time at home.”
Instead, he majored in marketing at the University of Northern Iowa. While there, he took a real estate class. After graduating, he tried his hand at medical device sales.
Eventually, Wingert decided to give real estate sales a more objective look. He quickly realized the industry had changed dramatically since his father’s early years.
“It’s different today than when I was growing up, watching my dad do it,” he said. “The current state of the profession offers so much flexibility.”
Wingert jumped into real estate sales and quickly learned it suits him.
“I enjoy the thrill of the deal,” he said. “If I can help somebody get a good price on a home they love, I feel good.”
In 2016, Wingert and his brother-in-law, Andrew Schoof, partnered to open Structure Real Estate.
Structure is a real family affair, Wingert said. His sisters, Jessica and April, and Bruce Wingert work there. So does Paula Schoof, his partner’s mother.
“It’s nice,” said Wingert. “I know people wonder about working with family and seeing each other too much, but I’m not worried about that. We don’t cross paths in the office too much, because we’re all out working in the community a lot.”
The ability to work in the community that shaped him is important to Wingert. While he hadn’t predicted his career in real estate, he never doubted he’d remain in the metro area. A confirmed Cedar Valley cheerleader, there’s no place he would rather be.
“Cedar Falls was always where I was going to land,” he said. “I don’t like to go on vacation. After four of five days somewhere else, I’m definitely ready to be back in home.”
Part of the appeal is a true sense of community, Wingert added.
“I enjoy going into a restaurant and seeing people I know — having a conversation, catching up with someone I haven’t seen in a while,” he said. “Also, there are a lot of sharp, young entrepreneurs in the Cedar Valley, which makes it an exciting place to be.”
Structure Real Estate places Wingert in that group. He also is co-owner of SRE Holdings LLC and Panther Builders.
UNI President Mark Nook nominated Wingert for the Courier’s 20 Under 40 Awards, calling him “part of the future of the Cedar Valley.”
“Started five years ago with the initial goal of building a few houses a year, Panther Builders now builds close to a hundred homes a year,” said Nook.
It illustrates Wingert’s focus on contributing to the community, Nook added.
In addition to his business acumen and storied past as UNI’s placekicker, Nook admires Wingert’s ability to balance his career and family.
“Although Brian’s real estate-related commitments are very time consuming, Brian considers family and faith as the most important parts of his very busy life,” said Nook. “(H)e is a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church and an avid supporter of UNI’s Panther Athletics and Panther Scholarship Club.”
Wingert’s wife, Samantha (Nygren) Wingert, also is an area native. Together, they’re parents of Erin, 5, and Joseph, 2.
“My parents shaped who I am; they were my biggest influence, for sure,” he said. “To work with (my dad) now — the opportunity to learn from him and watch him do what he does has been great. I want to take that and become the best in the business. What drives me on a day-to-day basis is that I get to help make the Cedar Valley a better place to live.”
‘There are a lot of sharp, young entrepreneurs in the Cedar Valley, which makes it an exciting place to be.’
