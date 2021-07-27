Bret Miller's stenciled piano celebrates early bicycle inventor, his own cycling parents

WATERLOO – Bret Miller has a wealth of memories riding bicycles as a child alongside his parents, Bert and Sharon Miller. They were avid cyclists, he said, “and they dragged me all over the Midwest doing rides when I was a boy. I’d almost describe them as extremists, they loved cycling so much.
“It was a culture, a community of cycling – cycling clubs, potluck rides on Sundays.”
When the Waterloo artist was invited by Kent Shankle at the Waterloo Center for the Arts to paint a piano as part of Waterloo’s public art project, Miller couldn’t say no. “I could hear mom screaming in my ear, ‘You have to do this!’ “
He lost his father in 2017 and his mother in 2018. His stenciled and painted piano pays homage to them, as well as the earliest form of bicycling and is titled, “Karl Frieherr von Drais, Inventor of the Laufmaschine (in Loving Memory of Bert & Sharon Miller).”
The piano will be on display at the intersection of West Third and Cedar streets during the RAGBRAI stop Wednesday, and later will be relocated to SingleSpeed Brewing Co. in Waterloo.
Drais was the German inventor of the laufmaschine (“running machine”), a form of wooden bicycle or two-wheeler without pedals. “I didn’t want to tie it specifically to RAGBRAI, which is here one day and gone, so I went back into the history of cycling in general for the design of it,” said Miller.
A self-taught artist, Miller graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Although he works as a mental health service provider, he grew up creating and studying art. In his 30s, he decided to return to creating art, drawing from abstract imagery, symbolism and social commentary.
Miller has exhibited his art at the WCA and the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls, as well as in art museums and galleries in Dubuque, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Fort Dodge and other locations throughout Iowa.
The artist was commissioned to design a book cover for "A History of the Bronx: Through the Eyes of Those Who Have Lived It," published and distributed by the Student Press Initiative of Columbia University, and then a CD cover, "Best of Radio Lab Vol 1," produced by WNYC Radio and distributed by NPR.
Miller primarily works with stencils over collage. He begins by building a collage over handmade canvas, then layers acrylic paint and gel for color, depth and texture. Then he splatters the collage with paint and finally spray-paints up to four stencils in various colors and applications to add contrast and dimension to the subject matter.
For the piano project, Miller hand-cut his own four-layer stencil design and used spray paint to create Drais’ portrait. Other design motifs and racing stripes are included in the design, as well as battery-powered LED lights under the keyboard. “I wanted the piano to do something, so the lights flash different colors,” he said.
“A bit more work went into the project than I thought it would take, but I wanted it to be perfect.”
