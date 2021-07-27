Bret Miller's stenciled piano celebrates early bicycle inventor, his own cycling parents

WATERLOO – Bret Miller has a wealth of memories riding bicycles as a child alongside his parents, Bert and Sharon Miller. They were avid cyclists, he said, “and they dragged me all over the Midwest doing rides when I was a boy. I’d almost describe them as extremists, they loved cycling so much.

“It was a culture, a community of cycling – cycling clubs, potluck rides on Sundays.”

When the Waterloo artist was invited by Kent Shankle at the Waterloo Center for the Arts to paint a piano as part of Waterloo’s public art project, Miller couldn’t say no. “I could hear mom screaming in my ear, ‘You have to do this!’ “

He lost his father in 2017 and his mother in 2018. His stenciled and painted piano pays homage to them, as well as the earliest form of bicycling and is titled, “Karl Frieherr von Drais, Inventor of the Laufmaschine (in Loving Memory of Bert & Sharon Miller).”

The piano will be on display at the intersection of West Third and Cedar streets during the RAGBRAI stop Wednesday, and later will be relocated to SingleSpeed Brewing Co. in Waterloo.