Bret Miller's larger-than-life mural honors late artist, arts advocate Steve Mager

WATERLOO – Anne Schoonover Barrett thinks her brother, Steve Mager, would love seeing his larger-than-life-sized portrait painted on the side of a building in downtown Waterloo.

Local artist Bret Miller painted the mural on an exterior wall at The Broken Record, a ‘70s and ‘80s retro bar at 315 W. Fourth St. The dedication is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Main Street Waterloo will host a ribbon-cutting from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Mager, who died in 2019, was an artist and a well-known supporter of the arts and a cheerleader for Waterloo. He left an indelible mark on the people who loved and admired him, and on Waterloo at such locations as the 220 East Building, where he regularly hosted gallery exhibitions and musicians.

“He would be tickled,” said Schoonover Barrett, who lives in Harpers Ferry. “I think it’s wonderful to remember my brother this way. He was one of the most kind, altruistic people I’ve ever known. He was all about the arts and community and bringing people together. He was a very remarkable person, and I know he’d feel honored.”

The mural is about 17 feet tall and 11 feet wide.

“I’m extremely happy with the way it has turned out. It’s extremely flattering any time you’re asked to make a memorial piece, that people are putting so much trust in me to honor that person,” said Miller, who spent afternoons and evenings painting from a Skyjack lift. Black Hawk Rental provided the lift at no cost.

“I’m terrified of heights, and I didn’t want to be standing on scaffolding while I painted. This way I could tote my materials and paints with me.”

Miller based his design on a photograph of Mager. For fun, he incorporated the shape of arrows into the shirt design based on a story he was told about Mager. “When he was a child and left alone one day, he drew arrows all over the kitchen. His parents were not too pleased. I thought, ‘that’s fun, let’s definitely use arrows.’”

Miller made hand-cut 18- by 20-inch stencils for the portrait which were enlarged at Signs and Designs. “There were 13 stencils measuring 4- by 8-feet tall,” he explained. “I also did a circle that surrounds Steve’s face, which gives it a spiritual nod I thought was fitting. I’ve never made a circle that large on a wall before, and it had to be perfect. So I took a long, thin piece of wood, put a screw through one end and charcoal on the other and made myself a giant compass. It worked beautifully.”

His wife Erin helped him hang the stencils on the wall. He also used fast-drying acrylic spray paint to create the painting.

Mager was born Nov. 1, 1945, in Waterloo. His parents enrolled him and his siblings in art classes at the Waterloo Recreation and Arts Center, where Mager fell in love with art. He graduated from East High School and studied at Hawkeye Community College and the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, before leaving Iowa to study at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, San Francisco Art Institute and Berkley City College in California. He also traveled extensively.

Eventually, Mager returned to his hometown where he became an arts and community advocate. His own art included painting and sculpting. “I think he underestimated his own value as an artist. Everybody could see his talent, but generally he was promoting other people, not himself,” said Schoonover Barrett.

Although Schoonover Barrett has several of her brother’s pieces, “tragically, I do not know where all Steve’s artwork has gone. I’m very sad about that. I think he gave it away.”

“Steve was a hell of a guy, and there really is no one I’ve ever known like him,” said Danny Laudick, co-founder and executive director of Cedar Valley Launch. “Steve was someone I considered a close friend, and I was always inspired by his passion for, well, honestly, his passion for everything – and his passion for constructively breaking the rules to create cool things. But especially his passion for art and community in Waterloo.”

Laudick and Jessica Young of Waterloo Bicycle Works, former co-owner of Plaid Peacock, came up with the commemorative mural idea. With the Mager family’s blessing, Laudick and Young gathered a group of 12 or so friends and Mager family members to share stories and start working with the artist.

They quickly raised the funds through the Waterloo Community Foundation to make the project a reality. Chris Schwartz and his late husband Logun Buckley hosted a fundraiser at their home last fall. Approximately $4,500 in donations came from the Mager family, Brooks Martin and Laudick, and another $1,750 from more than 20 individual donors. The remaining $1,500 for the project is being covered by an anonymous donor, Laudick said.

When John Hayes, owner of The Broken Record, heard about the mural, he offered his building. Hayes and Mager were good friends and shared an interest in nature. In fact, Hayes purchased an acreage from Mager on the Cedar River, one of the artist’s favorite spots for walks.

“It was an honor to be chosen for the mural. Steve would absolutely love it. His presence in the community is very much missed. I have his obituary hanging up at The Broken Record, and his name is brought up often,” said Hayes.

Laudick added, “More than anything I hope the mural can remind people of how Steve saw the world, how he brought people together from all walks of life and intentionally introduced people to each other who likely never would have met otherwise.”