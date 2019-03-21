DENVER -- The Bremer County Nature Alliance will host speaker and wildlife biologist Dr. Jim Pease on March 30 at the Denver American Legion.
He will speak on "Reflections on Iowa Rivers and Their Futures."
Pease is an emeritus associate professor in natural resource ecology and management at Iowa State University, and was recently featured on Iowa Public Radio’s "Talk of Iowa" where he discussed the various ways wildlife survives harsh Iowa winters.
Pease also recently spent four summers paddling over 1,800 miles of Iowa rivers conducting biological and interpretive surveys for the Iowa Water Trails program.
His talk will come after a dinner and silent auction that begins at 5 p.m.
The cost of a ticket and annual membership is $25 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years old.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets with membership, contact Heather Gamm, Bremer County Conservation, P.O. Box 412, 1104 S. Main St., Tripoli 50676, or call (319) 882-4742.
The Bremer County Nature Alliance helps to raise funds, coordinate local volunteer efforts, support and advocate for environmental education programs, and works closely on Bremer County Conservation projects.
