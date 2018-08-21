Bremer libraries offering free tech classes
DENVER -- Public libraries in Bremer County will offer free technology classes, starting in September.
From learning the basics of how to set up email to more specialized classes in social media, internet safety and digital photography, these classes aim to help learners feel more confident with technology skills.
The classes will be meet at each of the seven public libraries in Bremer County: Denver, Sumner, Tripoli, Readlyn, Plainfield, Janesville and Waverly. The first one is set for Sept. 6.
Funding came through Bremer County. Each library site will host four classes during the fall session, for a total of 28 classes.
Each class will be taught by qualified technology instructors.
Some of the classes offered include Basic Computer and Basic Gmail, designed for those with little or no computer experience; digital photography classes to help participants transfer and store photos from their camera or phone to the computer; and Microsoft Publisher for creating fliers and brochures.
Classes on online shopping, buying and selling on eBay, computer maintenance and creating a holiday letter also are being offered.
Brochures with the class schedule, description and contact information for each library is available at the seven public library sites.
Classes are open to all, regardless of age or computer experience. Registration is encouraged by calling the class site to sign up. Participants are welcome to bring their laptop or devices to class.
