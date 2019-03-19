Bremer, Grundy and Winneshiek counties in northeast Iowa are among the healthiest in the state, while Black Hawk, Franklin and Tama counties languished in terms of health factors and health outcomes, according to a new report.
The report, which was made public today, ranked all of Iowa’s 99 counties in terms of two rankings: health outcomes, like premature death, poor physical and mental health and low birth weights; and health factors, like smoking, obesity, access to health care, social and economic factors and the physical environment.
Bremer County ranked No. 3 in terms of health outcomes and No. 5 in health factors. Grundy County was No. 6 and No. 4, and Winneshiek County was No. 5 and No. 3.
On the other side, Black Hawk County ranked No. 61 in terms of health outcomes and No. 75 in health factors. Franklin County was No. 75 and No. 61, and Tama County was No. 93 and No. 72.
“Housing is part of the foundation for living long and well,” the authors of the report said in their analysis. “This year’s Rankings State Reports show stark differences across and within counties in the opportunity to afford a home, especially for those with low incomes and people of color. This year’s analyses show that a lack of opportunity for a safe, secure and affordable home is tied to poor health.”
The report said high housing costs were a big factor in whether a family could afford healthy food, medicine and transportation, with more than 10 percent of Iowa households spending more than half their income on housing, and 25 percent of households headed by black Iowans spent more than half their income on housing.
“Children of color face a greater likelihood of growing up in poverty, and low-income families struggle to pay rent and get enough to eat,” said Sheri Johnson, acting director of County Health Rankings and Roadmaps. “It is time to do the difficult work of coming together to undo policies and practices that create barriers to opportunity.”
The authors suggested communities look at the Take Action to Improve Health section of their website, at countyhealthrankings.org, for more information on how to take action.
The top five healthiest counties in Iowa were Cedar, Dallas, Bremer, Sioux and Winneshiek, while the five counties with the poorest health were Appanoose, Lee, Wayne, Wapello and Audobon, according to the report.
The report, “County Health Rankings State Report 2019,” was published by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, and compiled for all 50 states, in conjunction with the nonprofit Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, based in Princeton, N.J., was founded in 1972 to improve the health and health care of Americans. It gives out around $500 million in health care grants annually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.