WAVERLY – The outdoor warning systems throughout Bremer County will be tested beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4. In the event of threatening weather, the tests will be delayed to the next day without threatening weather.
Tests are performed to assure all outdoor warning systems are functioning properly. When an outdoor warning system siren sounds on a day other than a test, residents are advised to tune to local broadcast media as soon as possible. Media outlets will be forwarding information regarding imminent threats. Typical Bremer County threats include severe weather, but might also include a chemical/hazardous material incident, or possibly a terrorist threat.
Outdoor warning systems are intended to warn citizens located outside of their homes. NOAA All-hazard radios are encouraged for warnings and information inside the home. Emergency notifications may also be received through the Alert Iowa notification system. Sign-up for notifications at the Bremer County Emergency Management web page.
For additional information, contact the Bremer County Emergency Management Agency at (319) 352-0133.
