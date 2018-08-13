DES MOINES — Hailey Swan, 17, of Davis County, was crowned the 2018 Iowa State Fair Queen by John Harms, president of the Fair Board.
This year’s ceremony, which marked the 54th anniversary of the contest, took place Saturday evening at the Anne and Bill Riley Stage.
The daughter of Shane and Kelly Swan of Bloomfield, Hailey was chosen out of the 103 contestants who participated in this year’s competition. All had been crowned queen of their respective county fairs prior to the State Fair.
Kayle Eivins, 17, of Madison County, was named first runner-up. She is the daughter of David and Rachel Eivins of Winterset. Second runner-up was Hannah Folkerts, 18, of Bremer County. She is the daughter of Neil and Connie Folkerts. Bailey Ferguson, 18, of Mahaska County, was named third runner-up. She is the daughter of Ben and Cara Ferguson of New Sharon.
Brittany Woods, of Polk County, was given the Outstanding Leadership Award. The 18-year-old is the daughter of Steve and Tina Woods of Des Moines. Mariana Gonzalez, 17, of Wright County, was given the Personality Plus Award. She is the daughter of Maria Gasca of Eagle Grove.
Judging is based on personality, attitude, awareness, leadership, citizenship, contribution to community, overall appearance, charm and poise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.