READLYN — A three-quarter mile stretch of 270th Street in Bremer County will be closed starting Monday as crews begin replacing the bridge east of Tuscon Avenue.
No through traffic will be allowed on the road. The project is expected to take six weeks, until July 5.
5 best lick mats to entertain your dog and support oral health
What is the purpose of a lick mat?
Lick mats have a number of benefits for dogs. The feeder toy can soothe and calm your pet by redirecting anxious paw licking or chewing. The stimulating activity can also keep your dog entertained the next time you’re in an important Zoom meeting.
In addition to the mental benefits, lick mats can support your dog’s oral health. The silicone mats have soft grooves that scrape your dog’s tongue and remove particles around the gums. The action of licking also produces more saliva to keep your dog’s teeth healthy. At the same time, lick mats can slow down speedy eaters who always inhale their kibble.
What can I put on my dog’s lick mat?
Coating your dog’s lick mat with a favorite treat like yogurt or peanut butter is great for high-stress situations like thunderstorms and fireworks. For daily use, you can distribute their wet food on the lick mat to slow down eating or add pureed vegetables like carrots and pumpkin for a healthy treat.
What are the best lick mats for dogs?
If a lick mat sounds like the perfect solution for your hyper or anxious pup, check out our top picks. From tiny mats for small breeds to ultra-durable designs for power chewers, these are the best lick mats for every type of dog.
Best for Speed Eaters: LickiMat Slomo
The LickiMat Slomo is the perfect combination of slow feeder and treat distributor for dogs who eat too quickly. The easy-to-clean grooves are designed to hold wet food, dry food, or treats. Grab one from LickiMat for $20.99 to extend mealtimes and relieve boredom.
Best for Small Dogs and Puppies: Rinse Ace Suction Lick Pad
This little lick mat from Rinse Ace is perfect for smaller breeds and puppies. The suction feature also makes it great for bath time since you can stick it to the side of the tub as a fun distraction. Buy it from Chewy for $7.99.
Best Stationary Lick Mat: Neat-Lik Slow Feed Licking Mat
If your dog loves to drag and hide toys around the house, try this slow-feed Neat-Lik mat. The protective tray will keep the mat in your dog’s normal feeding area, and the mat detaches for easy cleaning. Buy it from Neater Pets for $18.99.
Best for Anxious Dogs: LickiMat Soother
If you have a dog who cowers during thunderstorms, the LickiMat Soother is the perfect pick. Because the mat has more bristle-like grooves than others on the market, it can keep your dog entertained for longer. It’s also a great tooth and gum cleaner. Buy it from LickiMat for $11.99.
Best for Crate Training: Avont Kennel Training Lick Mat
Puppies and dogs with crate anxiety will love this lick mat. The circular pad securely attaches to the side of your dog’s kennel to provide an entertaining distraction while you’re out of the house. Grab it from Amazon for $14.99.