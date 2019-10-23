JANESVILLE — Bremer County Conservation will host its annual Halloween Hike at Ingawanis Woodland on Tuesday.
People will follow a luminary-lit trail to be greeted by a badger, bald-faced hornet, red squirrel, bluejay and a red-winged blackbird.
The times are 6, 6:15, 6:30 and 6:45 p.m., and there is a limit of 25 people per hike since parts of the trail are narrow.
Ingawanis Woodland is located at 2588 Hawthorne Ave., off of C50 between Janesville and Denver. Cookies and cocoa will be served in Eagle Lodge following the hikes.
There is a suggested $3 donation per person. All proceeds go to toward the Environmental Education program.
To reserve a spot, email naturalist@co.bremer.ia.us or call Heather Gamm at 231-9640.
