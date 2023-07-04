The Bremer County outdoor warning systems will be tested beginning at 11 a.m. July 5.

Tests assure all outdoor warning systems are properly functioning. When the siren sounds on a day other than a test, residents are advised to tune to local broadcast media as soon as possible as media outlets will be forwarding information about imminent threats. Typical threats include severe weather, but might also include a chemical/hazardous material incident, or possibly a terrorist threat.

The systems are intended to warn citizens outside of their homes. NOAA all-hazard radios are encouraged for warnings and information inside the home. Emergency notifications may also be received through the Alert Iowa notification system. Sign-up for notifications at the Bremer County Emergency Management web page: www.bremercounty.iowa.gov/residents/emergency_management/index.php.

In the event of threatening weather, the tests will be delayed to the next day it subsides. For additional information, contact the Bremer County Emergency Management Agency at 319-352-0133.

Photos: Those we've lost in 2023 Tina Turner Raquel Welch Jim Brown Harry Belafonte Lisa Marie Presley David Crosby Lance Reddick Richard Belzer Cindy Williams Alan Arkin Gordon Lightfoot Jeff Beck Bobby Caldwell Gary Rossington Wayne Shorter Jerry Springer Jacklyn Zeman John Beasley Michael Lerner Tom Sizemore Charles Kimbrough Julian Sands Cynthia Weil Sheldon Harnick Barrett Strong Willis Reed Tim McCarver Billy Packer The Iron Sheik Treat Williams Daniel Ellsberg Pat Robertson Robert Blake Ted Kaczynski Lloyd Morrisett Chaim Topol Len Goodman Burt Bacharach Stella Stevens Barry Humphries Annie Wersching Dave Hollis Christine King Farris David Jude Jolicoeur Robbie Knievel Gina Lollobrigida Lynette Hardaway ("Diamond") Adam Rich Bobby Hull Charles White Jerry Richardson Sister André Tatjana Patitz Russell Banks Cardinal George Pell Ken Block Walter Cunningham Anton Walkes Pat Schroeder Seymour Stein Klaus Teuber Ginnie Newhart Vida Blue Martin Amis Doyle Brunson Hodding Carter III Ray Stevenson Astrud Gilberto Tori Bowie Silvio Berlusconi John Goodenough