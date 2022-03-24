Bremer County offers proper disposal of worn U.S. flags

WAVERLY -- In partnership with the National Association of Counties, Bremer County has installed a flag retirement box, at no cost to the county, at the Bremer County Courthouse near the first floor elevator.

The United States Flag Code prescribes flag etiquette — everything from flying it near other flags to instructions on how to raise and lower it. “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” says the code.