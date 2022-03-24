 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bremer County offers proper disposal of worn U.S. flags

  • 0
US flag disposal
Shutterstock

WAVERLY -- In partnership with the National Association of Counties, Bremer County has installed a flag retirement box, at no cost to the county, at the Bremer County Courthouse near the first floor elevator.

The United States Flag Code prescribes flag etiquette — everything from flying it near other flags to instructions on how to raise and lower it. “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” says the code.

Flags should be folded respectfully before being placed in the box. Members of a local organization will be responsible for the proper disposal of the worn flags.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka economic crisis: Thousands protest and demand action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News