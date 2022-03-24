Bremer County offers proper disposal of worn U.S. flags

WAVERLY -- In partnership with the National Association of Counties, Bremer County has installed a flag retirement box, at no cost to the county, at the Bremer County Courthouse near the first floor elevator.
The United States Flag Code prescribes flag etiquette — everything from flying it near other flags to instructions on how to raise and lower it. “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” says the code.
Flags should be folded respectfully before being placed in the box. Members of a local organization will be responsible for the proper disposal of the worn flags.
Members of Cedar Valley's Proud Image Chorus and Mason City's River City Chorus rehearse in February 2022 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale. The choruses are performing together April 9 and 23.
Members of the Proud Image Chorus practice at an outdoor rehearsal in July 2020 at Prince of Peace Church in Evansdale.
David Boyd leads the Proud Image Chorus in rehearsal at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls.
Proud Image Chorus rehearses at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Old scrapbooks were a hit with barbeshoppers returning to the area for the recent Proud Image Chorus 40th reunion.
Bob Broak looks over photos at the Proud Image Chorus 40th reunion Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Evansdale, Iowa.
Vintage Proud Image Chorus letter jacket and vest.
Group photos of choruses through the years.
Sherly Brandt, left, and Joe Brandt look over photos on a table at the Proud Image Chorus 40th reunion Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Evansdale, Iowa.
Proud Image Chorus 40th reunion Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Evansdale, Iowa.
Proud Image Chorus original charter
The Proud Image Chorus, circa 1978.
Sam Beavers, right, kisses fiancée Judy Chase after the Proud Image Chorus serenaded her in the Walmart break room Wednesday in Waterloo.
A Proud Image quartet will be delivering Singing Valentines on Feb. 14.
David Boyd conducts the Proud Image Chorus in rehearsal at Orchard Hill Church for Pizzazz 2015, which takes place Saturday at Hoover Middle School.
