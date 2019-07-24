{{featured_button_text}}

PLAINFIELD -- A man was flown by air ambulance to a Waterloo hospital Wednesday following a farm accident near Plainfield.

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office said the incident was reported about 11 a.m. at 1434 Fairview Ave. The man, identified as Harold Reuscher, 86, was operating a skid loader when he became pinned underneath the bucket, deputies said.

Reuscher was extricated and transported by Air Care to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Reuscher’s condition was not released. Waverly Ambulance, Plainfield Fire Department, and Plainfield First Responders assisted with the accident.

