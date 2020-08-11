Bremer County landfill sees huge increase in waste since March

WAVERLY — The Bremer County Landfill has seen more waste in the past five months than the landfill director can deal with by himself.
Bret Bienemann said he hasn’t been able to keep up with the increased amount of household waste, appliances and hazardous waste. He told told Bremer County Supervisors on Monday he would like to hire another full-time employee to get it under control.
He said the increase in waste has come since late March, around the time coronavirus pandemic restrictions took effect in Iowa.
“The virus must have had something to do with it,” Bienemann told the board. “People at home cleaning out, got the stimulus check, remodeling.”
More than 90% of his customers during that time paid in cash, meaning they weren’t regular customers with charge accounts, he said.
“Just pickup after pickup,” he said. “Consequently, we’re just barely keeping up with the garbage.”
His March numbers showed over 110 tons of waste, while April saw nearly 163 tons. July was the busiest, at just over 166 tons, according to records.
District 3 Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt asked Bienemann about the “general yard area,” which he said was a mess.
“There’s crap everywhere, and I just don’t find that acceptable,” Hildebrandt said.
Bienemann agreed, saying he was hoping for additional help.
“I barely get tubs switched, and there’s a lineup of five or six people,” Bienemann said.
Bienemann said he ideally wanted a full-time hire, and noted he was close to retiring. He otherwise had only two waste haulers for help.
“It doesn’t look good (at the landfill), but how much can one person do out there?” Hildebrandt said.
Bienemann agreed to put a proposal together on a job description for a possible new hire and bring it back to the board for a future meeting.
