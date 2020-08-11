Bremer County landfill sees huge increase in waste since March

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY — The Bremer County Landfill has seen more waste in the past five months than the landfill director can deal with by himself.

Bret Bienemann said he hasn’t been able to keep up with the increased amount of household waste, appliances and hazardous waste. He told told Bremer County Supervisors on Monday he would like to hire another full-time employee to get it under control.

He said the increase in waste has come since late March, around the time coronavirus pandemic restrictions took effect in Iowa.

“The virus must have had something to do with it,” Bienemann told the board. “People at home cleaning out, got the stimulus check, remodeling.”

More than 90% of his customers during that time paid in cash, meaning they weren’t regular customers with charge accounts, he said.

“Just pickup after pickup,” he said. “Consequently, we’re just barely keeping up with the garbage.”

His March numbers showed over 110 tons of waste, while April saw nearly 163 tons. July was the busiest, at just over 166 tons, according to records.

District 3 Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt asked Bienemann about the “general yard area,” which he said was a mess.