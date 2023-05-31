Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WAVERLY — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County is offering nine day camps for youth in Bremer County. The camps for children from kindergarten through fourth grade during 2022-23 are offered to 4-H members and non-members.

Camps include “Down in the Dirt” in Sumner and Waverly, “Survivor” in Tripoli and Waverly, “Express Yourself” in Tripoli, “Forces of Nature” in Waverly, and “Explore 4-H” in Waverly. Cost is $15 for Bremer County 4-H members and $20 for non-members.

“On Their Own and Okay” is a camp offered to third- through fifth-graders during 2022-23. Cost is $15 for Bremer County 4-H members and $20 for non-members.

“Junior Day Camp” is a camp offered to children from fourth to sixth grade during 2022-23. The camp costs $80.

Children must be pre-registered for all the events online at v2.4honline.com. For dates, times, questions or more information, contact the Bremer County Extension Office at (319) 882-4275 or email xbremer@iastate.edu. Go online to extension.iastate.edu/bremer for more information.

