Bremer County hours for Good Friday announced

WAVERLY -- The Bremer County Courthouse hours for Good Friday have been announced. The Clerk of Court will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Courthouse offices and Convenience Center/Landfill are open from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Convenience Center/Landfill is closed Saturday.

