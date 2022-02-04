Bremer County GOP to caucus Monday

WAVERLY -- The Bremer County Republican Party is announcing the 2022 Caucus location for all precincts will be at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, 1405 Fourth Ave. SW, in the Rada Auditorium on Monday. Registrations begins at 6:30 p.m.

Since the county is creating new voting precincts, this will reduce confusion by having a single location for Republicans to meet. Representatives will assist caucus goers in determining their proper precinct for participation.

To participate in the caucus you must be age 18 by the 2022 General Election, born on or before Nov. 8, 2004, and be a registered Bremer County Republican. Please bring proof of identity or proof of residency. You may register to vote on the night of caucus, too.

