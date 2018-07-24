Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WAVERLY — The Bremer County Fair Association has named Hannah Folkerts as the 2018 Bremer County Fair Queen.

First runnerup is Natalie Koepke; second runnerup is Jenna Steffen with Kacey Fettkether being named Miss Congeniality.

The fair runs Sunday through Aug. 4 at the fairgrounds in Waverly. For a schedule of events, go to www.bremercountyfair.com.

Folkerts, 18, is the daughter of Neil and Connie Folkerts. She is sponsored by Northeast Iowa Livestock Supply. Hannah is a 2018 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School where she was active in volleyball, tennis, wrestling cheerleading, SADD, FFA and National Honor Society. She also is a member of the Do-R-Best 4-H Club, Bremer County 4-H Youth Council and various Belted Galloway Associations. This fall she will attend Iowa State University where she will major in animal science.

