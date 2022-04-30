Bremer County Fair marks milestone with earth work beginning at future site

WAVERLY – On Friday, the Bremer County Fair Association along with 4-H members and Waverly city officials, celebrated a milestone — the start of groundwork at the future site of the new fairgrounds.

Greene-based Cole Excavating was awarded the project at the 50-plus acres at 300 39th St. N.E. It’s expected to take about three months to prepare the site for infrastructure installation and the construction of the livestock and 4-H buildings, a track, and a free stage.

“Come next spring, it’s going to look way different,” said Roy Petersen, the fair project chair.

Construction of buildings could start as early as the end of this year or early next year.

“We hope to have as much done as we possibly can, but financially, we have a lot of fundraising left to do,” added Board President Josh Petersen. “We’re going to do as much as we possibly can. But those two buildings are a minimum. If we can get more done, we’re certainly going to get it done.”

Hopes are the first fair will be held there in 2024.

The initial project “before we can even move out here and have a (scaled-down) fair” is estimated to cost upwards of $5 million.

“It truly depends on how much of a tent city we want to have,” said Josh Petersen.

The fair board has its sights on a much larger complex, costing somewhere between $13 million and $15 million.

Roy Petersen said the board has enough funding lined up for the earth work and infrastructure, and has more than $2 million guaranteed so far for costs.

The 2022 fair is scheduled from July 24 to 30 at the city-owned site on Fifth Avenue Southwest. The location of the 2023 fair likely will be there as well, but the board has to secure an extension of its lease with the city.

A donation to the campaign can be made at: www.bremercountyfair.com.

