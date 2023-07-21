WAVERLY — Livestock shows, live music, good food and huge farm combines smashing into one another. That’s the way a county fair should be, right?

That’s what Fair President Josh Petersen says about the Bremer County Fair happening Sunday through July 29, a blend of classic county fair activities with some exciting twists.

The fair will feature seven days packed with activities for all members of the family. Activities are free other than select grandstand entertainment.

Sunday starts off at 10 a.m. with the Ol’ School Farm Stock Tractor Pull at the fairgrounds track at 717 Fifth Ave. S.W. Later that night, Revibe Christan Music Festival takes the stage at the midway featuring headliner Katy Nichole.

The events really kick into gear Monday morning as children and teens start showing their non-livestock projects for 4-H and FFA judging.

Tuesday begins the animal shows with the horse show at 8 a.m. and the poultry show at noon. Both the dog and swine shows will be at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and Thursday will have the beef show at 9 a.m. and rabbit show at 1 p.m. The sheep and goat show will be at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday will have the bottle/bucket calf show at 9 a.m. with the dairy show to follow at 10 a.m.

Tuesday also kicks off the petting zoo and pony rides in the morning, the carnival presented by Next Generation Shows starts at 5 p.m. and the kiddie tractor pull at 6 p.m.

The petting zoo and carnival will continue throughout the week, with the carnival hosting two-for-one Buddy Night on Friday and $20 unlimited wristband night Saturday.

Wednesday’s crowd favorite is the combine demolition derby, which the fair boasts is the largest in Iowa. Petersen said it brings people in from around the state who want to see people’s decked-out combines and feel the rumble of the machines crashing into each other.

“Our combine demolition derby is one of the best in the state, and it’s something you don’t hear a lot about,” he said.

The event began in 2002 and has remained a staple of the fair ever since.

“It’s something our chairperson for the event never thought would have gone on as long as it has. As long as people keep showing up with combines, we’ll keep doing it,” Petersen said.

The derby is at 7 p.m. at the track. Tickets are $15 with free admission for children 5 and under.

Fairgoers can catch some tasty summer treats Thursday evening. The Bremer County Farm Bureau presents a free sweet corn and watermelon feed from 4 to 6:30 p.m. For the main course, there will be the 1,000 grilled hamburger giveaway at the Cattleman’s Stand.

Friday’s main event is the tractor and truck pull at 6:30 p.m. at the track. Tickets are $15 with free admission for children 4 and under.

The action doesn’t stop there. Petersen is excited about the fair’s most significant addition, a live rodeo. Wright Rodeo Company of the Iowa Rodeo Cowboys Association will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the track.

The show will include seven different events: bare back riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, girls’ barrel racing, team roping and open, over 40 and breakaway calf roping. Tickets are $10 and free for children under 5.

This fair holds some extra significance put well by this year’s slogan, “Proud of the Past, Preparing for the Future.” If all goes according to plan, this will be the final year the fair is held at the current fairgrounds.

Fair officials hope that by summer 2024, the new fairgrounds located at 300 39th St. N.E. will be ready to open, featuring new livestock buildings, a 4-H building, a stage and more accessible parking.

“We’re proud of the history of the fair and where it’s been over the years, but we are very much looking forward to the future of the fair,” Petersen said. “We just look forward every year to everyone coming and enjoying the fair, having a good time and taking you back to the good old days of the fair.”

More information and a full schedule of events can be found online at bremercountyfair.com.

